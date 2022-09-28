 
AR Rahman criticizes 'remake culture' of songs, calls 'bizarre'

AR Rahman says that it is weird to take something recent and remake it again

By Web Desk
September 28, 2022
AR Rahman critics on 'remake culture' of songs: calls distorted

The remix culture of songs was addressed by the internationally known Indian  singer and lyricist, AR Rahman, who described the remake of songs as being about distorting and making them bizarre.

AR Rehman said that “It is quite undesirable for me to compose a song and then you reproduce something that was just recently composed.

AR Rahman continued that "I don't like the remix culture at all and I personally am very careful about exploiting someone else's work."

Currently, renowned music director AR Rahman is writing songs for Meera Ratnam, an upcoming movie.

Recently, remixer Neha Kakkar's version of famed singer Falgini Pathak's 1999 song O Sajna    drew harsh criticism from Pathak, who claimed that the remix had changed the meaning of the original song.