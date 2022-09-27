Anushka Sharma pays tribute to late Yash Chopra on his 90th birthday

Actress Anushka Sharma pays a tribute to the renowned filmmaker of Bollywood late Yash Chopra on his birthday, calls him 'a master storyteller.'
Taking it to the Instagram, Anushka added a picture of Chopra and wrote: “A master storyteller who weaved magic on celluloid. Remembering the iconic visionary, Yash ji on his birth anniversary.”
Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan backed by Yash Chopra. She further became a part of his project Jab Tak Hai Jaan opposite SRK and Katrina Kaif.
The veteran filmmaker was known as the King of Romance in Bollywood and was famous for hit films like: Waqt, Silsila, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Chandni and many more.
He passed away on October 13th, 2012 at the age of 80 due to multiple organ failure after suffering from dengue.
Meanwhile, Anuskha Sharma was last seen in the film Zero featuring; Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a break after that due to her pregnancy.
Now the actress is making her comeback after four years with a sports film Chakda Xpress, a film based on the struggles and achievement of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami., reported PinkVilla.
King Charles had apparently extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
King Charles wanted to meet Meghan Markle before she was able to Queen in Windsor
Princess Diana would have 'wished' to see Prince Harry and Prince William together, says pal
Moretz said that people around her made light of the situation when it deeply affected her
Meghan Markle reportedly helps Prince Harry boost confidence for public addresses
King Charles III new crest has striking similarity to Cristiano Ronaldo's monogram