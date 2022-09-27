Anushka Sharma pays tribute to late Yash Chopra on his 90th birthday

Anushka Sharma remember late Yash Chopra on his birthday

Actress Anushka Sharma pays a tribute to the renowned filmmaker of Bollywood late Yash Chopra on his birthday, calls him 'a master storyteller.'



Taking it to the Instagram, Anushka added a picture of Chopra and wrote: “A master storyteller who weaved magic on celluloid. Remembering the iconic visionary, Yash ji on his birth anniversary.”

Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan backed by Yash Chopra. She further became a part of his project Jab Tak Hai Jaan opposite SRK and Katrina Kaif.

The veteran filmmaker was known as the King of Romance in Bollywood and was famous for hit films like: Waqt, Silsila, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Chandni and many more.

He passed away on October 13th, 2012 at the age of 80 due to multiple organ failure after suffering from dengue.

Meanwhile, Anuskha Sharma was last seen in the film Zero featuring; Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a break after that due to her pregnancy.

Now the actress is making her comeback after four years with a sports film Chakda Xpress, a film based on the struggles and achievement of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami., reported PinkVilla.