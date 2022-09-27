King Charles officially announces end of royal mourning period

File footage

British royal family has officially ended the period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.



Buckingham Palace announced the end of mourning on its official Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday.

Sharing a throwback photo the Queen, the palace tweeted, “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.”

It further revealed that the royal family social media handle will continue to reflect the work of the King, the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family.

“The Royal Family account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth,” the statement further reads.



