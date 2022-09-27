Prince Harry ‘intimidated’ by the love for King Charles, Camilla after Queen’s death

file footage

Prince Harry was allegedly ‘intimidated’ seeing the love and admiration for the monarchy, including his father King Charles III and stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, after Queen Elizabeth’s death, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield suggested in a recent chat with GB News that Prince Harry was taken aback by the outpouring of love for the royal family in the UK in the wake of the beloved Queen’s passing.

Scofield said: “According to sources, Harry did not anticipate so much love for the family over the last few weeks.”

“Harry is intimidated by the reaction, so much love for his grandmother and so much love for King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla. He was taken aback by that and that’s what got him into this whirlwind,” she added.

Schofield also suggested that the reaction could be the reason why he is reportedly ‘hustling’ to make changes to his upcoming memoir so as not to ‘offend’ anyone.