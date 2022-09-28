Netflix's Top 4 Trending thrilling releases to binge-watch

Netflix is all set to release thrilling movies and TV series that are ideal for Spooky season.
For the upcoming month, The streaming giant is fully celebrating horror-filled season by offering some of the best movies and TV shows.
Here's are the list of upcoming top 4 TV series in October related to Halloween seasons.
The 16 episode based series will premiere to Netflix on October 7.
Glitch is an South Korean science-fiction series which is directed by Roh Deok . The upcoming thriller movie portals a story of a girl who begins to trace her boyfriend after his encounter with an unidentified light in the sky.
The 10-episode series will premiere to Netflix on October 7.
The horror fiction series is about a group of eight terminally ill teens who swear to each other that whoever dies first will be responsible for attempting to contact the group to prove that there is life after death.
The limited series will premiere to Netflix on October 13.
The watcher is an American horror story based on a real life incident. The basic premise of the story is about a couple who moves into their dream home, but things turn into nightmare when they started to get letters
The upcoming movie will premiere to Netflix on October 14 .
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a family-friend horror comedy movie. The story is about a person who moves to a new town called Bridge Hollow and does not believe in any Halloween celebrations.
