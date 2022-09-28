 
Wednesday September 28, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix's Top 4 Trending thrilling releases to binge-watch

Netflix upcoming releases brings fans an thrilling list of shows to enjoy in the spooky season

By Web Desk
September 28, 2022
Netflix's Top 4 Trending thrilling releases to binge-watch

Netflix is all set to release thrilling movies and TV series that are ideal for Spooky season.

For the upcoming month, The streaming giant is fully celebrating horror-filled season by offering some of the best movies and TV shows.

Here's are the list of upcoming top 4  TV series in October related to Halloween seasons.

Top 8 TV shows coming to Netflix in October


1. Glitch (Season 1)

The 16 episode based series will premiere to Netflix on  October 7.

Glitch is an  South Korean science-fiction series   which is directed by Roh Deok . The upcoming thriller movie  portals a story of a girl  who  begins to trace her boyfriend after  his encounter with an unidentified light in the sky.


2. The Midnight Club (Season 1)

The 10-episode series will premiere to Netflix on October 7.

The horror fiction series is about a group of eight terminally ill teens who swear to each other  that  whoever dies first will be responsible for attempting to contact the group to prove that there is life after death.


3. The Watcher

The limited series   will premiere to Netflix on October 13.

The watcher   is an American horror story based on a real life  incident. The basic premise of the story is about a couple who moves into their dream home, but  things turn into nightmare when they started to get  letters 


4. The Curse of Bridge Hollow

The upcoming movie will premiere to Netflix on October 14 .

 The Curse of Bridge Hollow is a family-friend horror comedy movie. The story is about a person who moves to a new town called  Bridge Hollow and  does not believe in any Halloween celebrations. 