Queen Elizabeth ‘ultimately died’ of a broken heart after Prince Philip, Harry ‘heartache’

Queen Elizabeth reportedly ended up ‘unable to be the same’ after the passing of her ‘beloved’ husband Prince Philip.

This revelation has been brought to light by royal author ad biographer Katie Nicholl.

Her admissions were made during a candid heart-to-heart with Entertainment Tonight.



The writer of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown addressed the Queen’ death in their chat.

Ms Nicholl was even quoted saying, “¬¬She was never the same after Philip went... He was, she said, her strength and stay. He supported her in everything she did in life.”

“I think it's fair to say that she wouldn't be the queen she was without the support of Philip.”

This claim comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s official burial, after a week-long mourning period.