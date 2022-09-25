Prince Harry 'turns down' Prince William's last ditch offer to repair fractured relationship

Prince Harry 'refused' to meet his elder brother Prince William over crisis, according to a new book.

When the Duke and duchess of Sussex's relationship with other royals became too strained to ignore, Kate's hubby William invited Harry to meet with him to discuss the ways that could be mended. But Meghan's hubby refused to meet.

Journalist Valentine Low, in his new book 'Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown', claims that Archie's father was "concerned" that any attempts at bridge-building would be leaked to the press, who were already having an impact on the Sussexes.

"He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather they did not come than risk it getting into the papers," according to the book.

It is understood that the Duke did initially consider the offer to meet, but turned it down before moving away.

Prince William reportedly tried to arrange the meeting, in a last ditch attempt at salvaging the fractured relationship. But, a few months later, Harry and Meghan moved abroad; citing a "lack of support" from the Royal Family as one of their reasons.