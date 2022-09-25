Alia Bhatt reveals first look of her new project 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' performs well at the box office

Alia Bhatt is making her Hollywood debut soon with Heart of Stone featuring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, she shares first look from her upcoming international venture.

Alia shared the video montage on her Instagram introducing her character in the movie Keya, and captioned: “The first look of Heart of Stone and Keya. Coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum.”

Prior this year, the Gungubai Kathiawadi actress revealed that she has been working with a renowned actress of Hollywood Gal Gadot. She further revealed that she has been doing her first action Hollywood movie while carrying her first child.



Earlier Alia also shared that the team she was working with, were so good to her and treated her beautifully.

As per Etimes, the post-production work of the film is going on currently. The film is slated to release on Netflix in 2023.