Prince Harry knew he would lose 'shelf life' once Prince George turns 18

Prince Harry knew he would lose 'shelf life' one Prince George turns 18

Prince Harry was terrified of losing importance after nephew Prince George's 18th birthday.

George, second in line to the throne and son of Prince William, ranks higher in the succession line than his uncle. Worrying about this, Harry always feared of his status in the family

A source close to the Duke of Sussex revealed: "He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew]. He would say, 'I have this time to make this impact. Because I can'."

The source told The Times after Prince George turned 18 Harry believed: "'Then I will be the also-ran'. He was genuinely thinking of it as, 'I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward'."