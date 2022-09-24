 
Saturday September 24, 2022
Camilla made uneasy by young Prince Harry launching 'cold stares': Author

Camilla and Prince Harry started at an uneasy note after death of Princess Diana

By Web Desk
September 24, 2022
Camilla always felt 'unnerved' around cold Prince Harry.

The former Duchess of Cornwall married into the royal family in 2005 and was given the task to bond with her step sons, Prince William and Harry.

While William came to terms with his new reality, Harry always felt resentful against Camilla.

Royal biographer Angela Levin in her book reveals: "It is always difficult to take on the role of stepmother and William and Harry presented the then-Duchess of Cornwall with an almost impossible challenge," an excerpt of the book read.