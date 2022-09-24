 
Book on Queen Consort Camilla will be released next month

By Web Desk
September 24, 2022
A new book on Queen Consort Camilla would be released on September 29.

The biography of Camilla has been penned by royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin.

Levin is known as a pro-monarchy royal expert who hardly criticizes the royal family.

She, however, often targets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in her TV appearances.