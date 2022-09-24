Book on Queen Consort Camilla will be released next month

A new book on Queen Consort Camilla would be released on September 29.
The biography of Camilla has been penned by royal biographer and commentator Angela Levin.
Levin is known as a pro-monarchy royal expert who hardly criticizes the royal family.
She, however, often targets Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in her TV appearances.
