Kajol shares a heartfelt post for mother Tanuja Samarth on her birthday

Kajol wrote a beautiful message for her mother Tanuja Samarth on her 79th birthday.
The actress shared a video on her Instagram, giving a glimpse into the glamorous film career of her mother. She wrote: "She's completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother... through this entire journey never once did i feel anything but safe and loved... so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us."
She went on to say: "From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says "if i keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most"
"U taught us watch us soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid. unafraid. I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen...love u to the moon and back mom."
Soon after the post was shared, many renowned actors commented on the wish namely; Saba Pataudi Saif Ali Khan's sister, wrote: "Happy happy Birthday Tanu aunty. Lots of love."
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also shared a picture of her mother-in-law on his Instagram story and wrote: "Happy Birthday."
As per NDTV, Tanuja Samarth made her acting debut in 1950 as a child artist from the film Hamari Beti. In 1960, she appeared as a lead actress in the film Chhabilli.
Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio parted ways after four years of dating
Meghan Markle slammed for being completely ‘arrogant’ and ‘immature’ in dealings with Camilla
Brad Pitt has teamed up with the Perrin family to create anti-aging care line in Miraval
Khloe Kardashian recently welcomed a son with former cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogacy
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation with Royal Family won't be easy
'Bigg Boss 16': First episode to release on October 1