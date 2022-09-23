Will Joelle Rich end up like Amber Heard to Johnny Depp?

Johnny Depp is dating her ex-attorney, Joelle Rich. The latter represented him in his UK libel trial against The Sun, as per Page Six.

According to Page Six, the London-based attorney is still married but separated, and not divorced yet.



Rich was not included in the team of the lawyers who repped The Tourist actor on the US case, but she was reportedly present in the courtroom.

As per Us Weekly, the British lawyer— a mother of two — was in Virginia to show her “support” for the Oscar nominee.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there,” a source also told the magazine, adding that Depp and Rich would “discreetly” meet up in hotels during the early stages of their romance.

Earlier, the romance rumours swirled about Depp with another of her lawyer, Camille Vasquez, who repped him in the US defamation trial against his former-spouse Amber Heard.

However, Vasquez instantly shot down the rumour mill, calling the allegations “sexist” and “unethical.”

“I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close,” she told People in June. “But when I say ‘we,’ I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny.”