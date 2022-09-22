Prince Andrew never wanted King Charles to become King of England?

Prince Andrew once reportedly worked hard to ensure King Charles never takes the throne.

This insight has been brought to light by an inside source close to royal expert Angela Levin.

According to a report by Express UK they revealed, “when Diana was alive, through her friendship with Andrew’s wife Sarah, [Duchess of York] she plotted with Andrew to try to push Prince Charles aside so Prince Andrew could become Regent to Prince William, who was then a teenager.”



“They were dark and strange times, where paranoia became reality, and this was a worry. Andrew lobbied very hard with the hope that Charles would not become king when his mother died, and that William would wear the crown.”

“His behaviour was very, very negative and extremely unpleasant to Queen [Elizabeth], who disagreed. I was told it was one of the rare occasions he didn’t get his way.”

“Nonetheless, he was apparently very angry that he couldn't rule the country in some way,” he added before concluding.