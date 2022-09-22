King Charles III will kick Prince Andrew, Sara Ferguson out of royal lodge?

King Charles III's reign could bring several setbacks for Prince Andrew with getting kicked out of royal lodge on being the top of the list as the Duke of York and his former wife Sara Ferguson could be asked to move out.

It was previously reported that the new monarch might send the Duke and Duchess of York a letter, asking the former couple to leave the 31-bedroom property Royal Lodge.

However, an insider told The Sun that Prince Andrew, ‘under the protection of the Queen’, would not be removed from Royal Lodge in the near future as it would 'seem callous to throw them out so soon after she died'.

“But if he's doing no duties and rattling around a £30million mansion during the cost-of-living crisis, then it's a terrible look,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, the new monarch is expected to streamline the monarchy a she previously promised. Charles is expected to review the Crown’s vast property, covering 500,000-plus acres of land.