Meghan Markle is not the only victim of King Charles III's 'hellish hazing'

FileFootage

King Charles III mocked Kate Middleton before Meghan Markle, the new monarch's cousin Christina Oxenberg has claimed.



During her conversation with The New York Post, Christina claimed that the Royal family members are 'tough as nails' and manage to stick around.

“To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing',” she told the outlet. “If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass.”

Christina alleged that even Catherine, the Princess of Wales, face the same mocking when she married Prince William,

“She was treated the same way Meghan [has been] treated — with this mocking and lack of respect,” she said.

“We always used to mock her because she kept referring to the royals as ‘delicious cousins.’

"[The hazing] was all done out of habit and not full of hatred and violent plotting. I was a witness.”

Weighing in on how the British royal family could be brutal when a member introduces a partner.

“They are tough, they are tough on foreigners. It’s not about your skin colour, it’s about being a foreigner," she said.

Oxenberg added: “She is Harry’s choice of wife. By their own metrics they have called it a class system. They came up with that system, [by which] you have to respect Harry’s choice."