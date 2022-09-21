Tom Cruise gives triumphant fist pump after filming scenes for Mission: Impossible 8

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise gave a victorious fist pump following shooting gripping scenes for Mission: Impossible 8 in the Lake District on Tuesday.
In the latest pictures, obtained by DailyMail the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60 was seen smiling as he chatted with a member of the crew after they returned to filming following a week-long break.
The day of shooting enthralling scenes for the latest instalment in the action franchise appeared to be a success as Tom pumped the air with his fist in celebration.
Tom, who plays Ethan Hunt in the famous movie franchise, cut a casual figure in dark jeans and a navy T-shirt, which he paired with black boots.
The action star was seen climbing into a helicopter and leaving the set in style after filming wrapped up for the day.
He has been busy filming tense scenes for Mission: Impossible 8, which is scheduled for release on July 7 next year.
In recent weeks, Tom has been seen shooting daredevil stunts in the Lake District, including showing off his skills as a parachutist as he swooped to the ground while performing sky acrobatics in scenes filmed earlier this month.
Earlier this month, a group of local walkers in the Lake District got a surprise when they stumbled upon Tom filming Mission: Impossible.
The singer admitted to crossed the line in marriage
The film is expected to hit the theatres in 2023
Ali and Richa to tie the knot in October
BTS Jungkook and J-hope, TXT and more in IU's star-studded concert
King Charles ‘demanding’ for Meghan Markle’s podcast to be ‘put down for good’
Meanwhile, her ex-boyfriend hit the red carpet for the first time since his split from the reality TV star