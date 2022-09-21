Meghan Markle, Prince Harry honour King Charles, royal family

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle seemingly honoured King Charles and other family members as they joined the royal family to mourn for another week after British public life resumed after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.



Queen was laid to rest on Monday, however, Charles, 73, and his family will remain in mourning for another seven days.

Meghan and Harry have also apparently joined the royals as they have yet to return to US to reunite with their children Archie and Lilibet.

They have also still not updated their website as it shows their tribute to Queen on it.

Earlier, the royal couple, who settled in California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in UK.