Tearful Meghan Markle needs to prove her sincerity to the late Queen and her family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle was seen in tears as the Queen's coffin left London for its final destination on Monday.



Feelings and emotions were running high at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as the royals and other mourners said farewell to the Britain's longest-reigning-monarch with teary eyes on September 19.

The Duchess of Sussex could not control her emotions and said goodbye to the late monarch at a historic funeral with tears in her eyes.

Meghan arrived at the church with a dejected and serious look on her face, though she couldn't help but burst into tears after the service.

Lilibet and Archie's mom's emotional appearance sparked reactions from social media as some sympathised with the Duchess, while others criticised the mother-of-two as usual, and alleged her of stealing the spotlight.

Meghan's actions will tell whether she's really sincere with the Queen and her family. However, it's clear that despite all the controversy and disagreements throughout the years, both Meghan and Harry held the Queen in high regard.

Archie and Lilibet's mom can respect her tears and emotions with her amicable gestures towards the royal family. Her misadventure could damage her reputation in the eyes of royal fans.