Here’s why Prince William ‘fell in love’ with Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, have been married for more than a decade now after a lengthy romance, and a body language expert has dissected Kate’s recent appearances to guess why the prince first fell in love with her.



Praising Kate for being a strong source of support for Prince William during the recent death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, body language expert Tonya Reiman told Fox News that it was one of the reasons why William loves Kate.

Reiman said: “She (Kate) is the picture of a woman who needs to be strong and is fully holding it together.”

She then added: "Kate looks so regal. She has stepped into the role of Princess of Wales seamlessly. It’s very easy to see why William fell in love with her.”

Reiman further said: “She couldn’t be more suited for the role or more warm as a mother.”

The comments came just after the Queen’s state funeral where Kate and Prince William were front and center as senior royals alongside King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.