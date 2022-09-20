Arnold Schwarzenegger, ex-wife Maria Shriver reunite for son Patrick's birthday celebration

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife Maria Shriver reunited for son Patrick's 29th birthday on Monday.

It was one of the most drawn-out divorces in Hollywood history.

The young actor, took to his Instagram account to share a snap of his famous parents with him on his special day as he was also joined by his long-time girlfriend Abby Champion.

Former First Lady of California, Maria beamed as she placed her hand on her son's shoulder while Arnold smiled into the camera lens.

Patrick appeared to be ecstatic with his parent's presence on the night while he held a birthday dessert.

After a 35-year marriage and four children together, Maria filed for divorce in 2011 after Arnold disclosed he had fathered a child with a member of their household staff years earlier.



The revelation triggered a media frenzy, but the pair were keen to settle their divorce in private.



