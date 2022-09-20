Sharon Osbourne calls Prince Harry the ‘black sheep’ of the royal family: Here’s why

Sharon Osbourne has recently reflected on Prince Harry’s return for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death as she believes that he has made himself a “black sheep” of the royal family.



“I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sorts of made himself the black sheep,” she said while talking to Piers Morgan during a broadcast interview reported via OK! Magazine.

Osbourne expressed her disappointment as she remarked, “It’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too.

The former Talk host further mentioned that how could one renounce their power or country for a “celebrity”.

“I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life,” noted the 69-year-old.

Osbourne added, “I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”

Morgan, on the other hand, commented that the “more Prince Harry attacks the monarchy, the more estranged he’ll become from the royal family”.

“The more that Harry and Meghan continue to attack their family, both of them, the less interesting it becomes,” he concluded.