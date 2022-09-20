Meghan Markle's pic wiping tears amid Queen funeral sparks backlash

FileFootage

Meghan Markle’s picture of wiping a tear away during Queen Elizabeth's funeral has been making rounds on social media.



Fans sparked furious debate online with their claims that the Duchess was the only royal to cry at the ceremony held at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

One Twitter user posted the photo on a micro-blogging site with the caption: “Meghan being the only one who cried for the Queen…. Sums up everything really.”

As per Daily Mail, the photo divided the netizens as users shared pictures of other members of the Royal family shedding tears.

Not only King Charles’ eyes were welling up with tears but also Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Wessex, were also seen sobbing.

However, another Twitter user read: “I can imagine Meg and Harry have been very sad that one of the few people in that entire family who was kind to them is gone.”