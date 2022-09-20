Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head to US as they say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who attended the Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday and remained in the UK during the mourning period, are taking the flight to the US as they are restless to meet their kids - Archie and Lilibet.

A royal expert has also claimed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "will return to the US ASAP" after Queen Elizabeth was officially laid to rest on Monday ( September, 19).

Harry and Meghan extended their visit to the UK in early September after the sombre news of the Queen's death shook the nation on 8 September as King Charles III ascended to the throne.



They have not seen their two young children Archie, three and Lilibet, one, for last two weeks.

It means the two doting parents will fly back to the US as soon as possible, according to Telegraph reporter Victoria Ward.

Meghan and Harry have already departed Frogmore Cottage, just moments after the funeral for the Queen concluded with her being laid to rest.