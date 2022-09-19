Salma Hayek on Queen Elizabeth regal funeral: ‘I am very moved to see’

Actress Salma Hayek shared some touching words for the late Queen Elizabeth during her funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.
The 56-year-old took to Instagram and penned touching words for the late monarch
Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Queen Elizabeth was the first female member of the royal family to serve in the Armed Forces. As I’m watching the procession of her regal funeral."
" I am very moved to see women in the military and police get to officially mourn and honour a reigning monarch as a part of the Country's Armed Forces and Public Services, and I was wondering if this was the first time in history?
Earlier, the actress shared a moving tribute to the late Queen after her death as she wrote: ”Each day is a new beginning, I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all that the day brings, and to put my trust in God.”
“After becoming the longest reigning monarch in UK history Queen Elizabeth II leaves us with a reminder that each day is a new beginning and the inspiration to try to do our best, every day. My condolences to her family and loved ones. May she rest in peace.”
