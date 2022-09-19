Kartik Aaryan interacts with fans amid his flight to Mumbai

Actor Kartik Aaryan was returning back to Mumbai from Jodhpur in economy class where his fans and followers interacted with him personally and took selfies and pictures with the star.
The flight turned into a meet and greet session. As soon as Kartik entered the flight's cabin, all his co-passengers started applauding for him. Some of the passengers appreciated him for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
The actor received the same welcome earlier at the Jodhpur airport as well. Female fans called-out his name and some of them managed to shake a leg with the heartthrob of India.
The Luka Chuppi actor went to Jodhpur for a meeting where Komal Nahta, a trade analyst called Kartik a doctor who manage to give a dose of joy and laughter to the audience.
As per ETimes, Kartik Aaryan was travelling in the economy class as business was not available on that particular plane, therefore he had no option rather than travelling in the economy class. The warm welcome that he received on the flight was quite unexpected for him.
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
A hymn sung at Prince William, Kate Middleton's wedding was sung at Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were notably not allowed to wear military uniforms at the Queen's funeral today