'I want my hero's moment': Maya Hawke wishes her character 'dead' on Stranger Things

Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke said that she 'loved' to see her character die in the next season of the show, as per Rolling Stone.

During a recent interview, the actor was asked about her comments on the showrunners liking to kill characters on the show, “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honour, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors.

“The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the series, shared Schnapp’s view that the Duffer Brothers “need to kill” some characters, adding, “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I was like, ‘You need to start killing people off’.

“The Duffer brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off. We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones.”

After telling the Duffers to “kill me off”, Brown added, “They tried killing David [Harbour, Chief Hopper] off and they brought him back. It’s ridiculous.”











