Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey with King Charles

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has officially made its way to Westminster Abbey and the Tenor Bells are set to ring for over 96 minutes, a minute each for each year of her life.
A live telecast of her arrival is being noted by The Telegraph with ariel, closeup and mid-range shots featuring all members of the Royal Family, as well as foreign dignitaries.
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral is scheduled to be held today at Westminster Abbey
UK observes silence in special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Sophie will follow the Queen's funeral procession
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is being taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner
Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral has been graced by the presence of some 500 world leaders and dignitaries
Westminster Abbey observes two minutes of silence for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral