Watch: Queen Elizabeth’s coffin arrives in Westminster Abbey with King Charles

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has officially made its way to Westminster Abbey and the Tenor Bells are set to ring for over 96 minutes, a minute each for each year of her life.

Read More: LIVE UPDATE: Queen Elizabeth II funeral



A live telecast of her arrival is being noted by The Telegraph with ariel, closeup and mid-range shots featuring all members of the Royal Family, as well as foreign dignitaries.

Check it out Below:







