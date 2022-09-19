Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spill beans on repetition of character names in Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for her movie Brahmastra and lately the rib-tickling meme of her character Isha in the movie has left everyone in splits.



Reportedly, a mimicry artist took a hilarious dig at Alia’s character Isha who keeps taking Shiva’s (played by Ranbir Kapoor) name throughout the movie.

The mommy-to-be said that she did not find the video offensive rather it was hilarious.

“That’s one of my favourites. Chandni imitates very well. She made an Alia Bramastra meme where she is talking about my voice and she is outstanding,” remarked the actress in a recent interview with NDTV.

Ranbir also dished on why Alia’s character repeatedly takes Shiva’s name in a movie.

“Ayan Mukerji was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense,” stated the Rockstar actor in the same interview.

The director of Brahmastra, Ayan, explained , “People are making fun of it. I think when I talk, I keep taking people’s names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well.”

Meanwhile, the movie also features Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles