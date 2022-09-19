Queen Elizabeth’s unseen photo emerges hours before funeral: Details

An unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II was shared by the Royal Family just hours before her state funeral

An unseen picture of Queen Elizabeth II was shared by the Royal Family on Sunday, just hours before her state funeral is to take place on September 19, 2022.

As per Express UK, the picture is one of special sentimental value to royal enthusiasts; the 96-year-old monarch, who made history as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch with a 70-year reign, is seen smiling into the camera with two brooches gifted to her by her late father pinned to her dress.

Queen Elizabeth is seen wearing a classic blue dress in the picture, which she accessorized with a three-strand pearl necklace, and two diamond brooches that were a birthday gift to her from her beloved father, the late King George VI.

The picture was shared on the Royal Family's Instagram, with the caption: "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s Funeral, a new photograph has been released. It was taken this year to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, as she became the first British Monarch to reach this milestone."



The late monarch was famously close to her father, who she also looked up to as her idol, with the Queen once sharing: “I shall always work, as my father did throughout his reign, to advance the happiness and prosperity of my peoples.”

The Queen earlier wore the brooches during her Diamond Jubilee speech in 2012 as well.