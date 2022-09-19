Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen's funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the Queen's state funeral, according to the order of service.

The two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales will be among 2,000 people gathering in Westminster Abbey to say farewell to the monarch they knew as "Gan Gan".

The second and third in line to the throne will walk in procession behind the Queen's coffin as it is carried by the military bearer party.

Meanwhile, Britain held a minute's silence on Sunday in a tribute to Queen Elizabeth before Monday's farewell.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lying in state on a catafalque in London's historic Westminster Hall since Wednesday evening.

US President Joe Biden and Japan's Emperor Naruhito were among the stream of dignitaries who paid tribute at the late monarch's casket, Biden crossing himself and touching his heart as he stood on a gallery in the mediaeval hall.

Others who paid their last respects included French President Emmanuel Macron, King Harald V of Norway, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Letsie III of Lesotho and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg.

