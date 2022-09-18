Prince Harry regrets his decision of quitting the royal job for Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry, who was considered very close to the late Queen, seems to be repentant for some of his hasty decision he took after Meghan Markle came in his life.



Some Royal experts blame Meghan for reported rift between the two brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry. Others think Dina's sons can heal their rift but they will never go back to normal as long as Meghan Markle is in the picture, according to some royal experts.

"Sadly, I think the only way that things would go back to normal is if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to separate and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo," Kinsey Schofield previously told the Mirror.

Prince Harry is being urged to change his policy and attitude towards his own family for their better tomorrow.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and moved to the US to live a life of their choice. But, the things went worst when the couple made serious allegations on royal family during their tell-all interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey and continued discussing their royal life and relationship with family members.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being asked by some royal fans and experts to apologise for their Oprah interview which spoke about the Royal Family an "crossed the line", before Her Majesty's funeral on Monday.

The couple have now fully understood that people love and respect the late Queen and her family and won't support or favour those who disgrace them to gain fame.



Lilibet and Archie's father looked somber as he paid tribute to his late grandmother on Saturday .

Harry is also advised to revisit his much-anticipated book and respect her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth's wish to accept Camilla as Queen Consort. It's an opportunity for the Duke to make amends with his royal relatives and regain his lost popularity and honours.

