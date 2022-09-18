World Corporate Golf Challenge Pakistan ends in Lahore

Golfers and awardees stand alongside distinguished guests following the Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Pakistan in Lahore. — Photo by WCGC

LAHORE: The sixth edition of the Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Pakistan concluded at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club, Lahore.

The national final of the sporting event came to an end after the top five teams from each region competed to claim the title of champions for WCGC Pakistan.

After a close and tough competition, the DCC Developers claimed the first position with their players Shahnawaz Durrani and Saqib Rehman, while United Engravers finished as a runner-up with Abdulislam and Shahzad Azam.

The sporting event — with three regional qualifiers followed by a grand national final that concluded on September 18 — was organised by Loco Services, which is the country partner with World Corporate Golf Challenge (based in Spain).

An award ceremony also took place following the championship during which the Loco Services Legend Awards were handed to Amin Taqi Butt and Matloob Ahmed from golf, and Shafqat Rana from cricket.

"It is such a happy moment that we are doing something for Pakistan by providing healthy competition and working hard to contribute positively towards the ecosystem of Pakistan. We are growing every coming year and hope to grow more in coming years," said Wing Commander (Retd.) I N Khokhar, the chairman of Loco Services and WCGC Pakistan.

Geo Super continued its association with World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) as an exclusive media partner.

The sports channel has been associated with WCGC Pakistan from the very first edition.