Sony renews 'Karate Kid' universe amid 'Cobra Kai' success

The new Karate Kid film has been announced by Sony Pictures, after the success of Cobra Kai to hit the theatres on June 7, 2024, as per Variety.

The new film of the franchise will come over ten years later the reboot film starring Jaden Smith in 2010.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film will be posed as "the return to the original Karate Kid franchise". The martial art film is in the initial stage and no cast and director is announced yet.

The film is followed as the sixth entry in the Karate Kid universe, from The Karate Kid (1984), The Karate Kid Part II (1986), The Karate Kid Part III (1989), The Next Karate Kid (1994), and the reboot The Karate Kid (2010).

The Karate Kid franchise is riding on the success of its sequel series Cobra Kai, which is streaming on Netflix and brings back original stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka among others.