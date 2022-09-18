'Cobra Kai' returns for a spin-off film? Creator answers

Netflix-massive popular show Cobra Kai's co-creator has ruled out his involvement in the up-coming Karate Kid film, as per Deadline.

“The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don’t know much about it, but wish it well,” Hurwitz tweeted.

Meanwhile, new Karate Kid film is announced by Sony Pictures is expected to release on June 7, 2024. The project is in the pipeline and no details on the cast and director has been released yet.



Cobra Kai is a sequel of original Karate Kid film helmed by Robert Mark Kamen. The series was developed by Sony for YouTube Red. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprised their roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the original films released in 1984. Running for two seasons on YouTube Red, the series jumped to Netflix where it has continued for three more seasons.



