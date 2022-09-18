Prabhas, Kriti Sanon 'closeness' sparks dating rumours: Report

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon 'closeness' spark dating rumours: Report

Actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are bonded-well on the set of Adipurush and now dating each other, according to BollywoodLife.

Citing a highly-placed source, the media portal claimed, " Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets. Everyone was surprised that how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world."

"Prabhas and Kriti loved to spend time with each other on sets. They are creatively also so much involved in their first film together and they take each other's approval of the scene was good and either one of them wants to reshoot it," said the source.

However, the alleged couple are taking it slow as source further adds, "Despite wrapping up the film months ago their bond is still intact. They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick. Well, it is common for co-stars to be linked up while they are shooting their films or even promoting them together, but Kriti and Prabhas are different. They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush".

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will be next seen as a pair in the highly-anticiapted film Adipurush. The film is expected to hit theatres in January 2023.