Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for ‘eye-watering deals’ after Queen’s vigil

Royal experts address the ‘eye-watering deals’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in line for with their “mega deals” after Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

This admission has been brought to light by royal commentator Neil Sean, on his YouTube channel Daily News Headline.

He began by addressing revelations by a well-placed source who hinted towards there being ‘mega deals’ afoot for the couple.

He began by saying, “According to a very good source, it’s very difficult to turn down the eye-watering sums that are offered.”

“Right now, of course, they’re saying no. But in the future, can you imagine sort of a hound – however sweet they may look – doing any sort of advertising deal with a distant relation to our British monarchy is worth lots and lots of money.”

“So, more importantly, while they may have turned their nose up or stopped wagging their tail at this particular deal, sometime in the future when they look exactly what’s on their table.”

“And trust me, there’s a lot of deals already. And I’m talking serious mega deals then perhaps Harry and Meghan may turn the other paw and decide it’s time to sign on the dotted for Mamma Mia.”

“If you’ve got a dog – a celebrity dog – and you’ve got that association, of course, they can be offered all sorts of things, you know, dog food deals starring in ads, home rescue videos. All very nice and noble and everything like that.”

“And I’m not suggesting from one moment that Harry ad Meghan decided to take on this rescue dog for these reasons. It’s not their fault in this particular instance because people advertisers think: 'wow, a lot of money there as you can imagine.'”

“Now, would Harry and Meghan really want to get involved in this sort of thing?” he questioned before concluding.