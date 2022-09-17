Gigi Hadid family spill real deal behind rumoured romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid's father, Mohammed Hadid, is fawning over Leonardo DiCaprio.
The 73-year-old branded the Wolf of Wallstreet star a 'nice man' as rumours around his daughter's romance are stirring in the air.
He told Daily Mail: “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man. I liked him.”
Talking about their alleged romance, Mohammed explained: “They are friends - they have known each other for some time.
“I have not spoken to my daughter about Mr. DiCaprio. I don't think they are dating - I believe they are just good friends. But I really don't know.”
Reports earlier suggested that Leo is taking his time to to take things further with Gigi.
"[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn't jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow."
