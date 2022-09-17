Jennifer Lopez 'desperately' trying to make Ben Affleck marriage work: ‘She’s panicking’

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez is worried that her husband Ben Affleck might get bored of their marriage just two months after tying the knot as per latest reports.



The Marry Me star is desperately trying to make her marriage with the Argo actor work as she does not want to get a divorce for the fourth time.

“Now all the excitement from the weddings and honeymoons has worn off, Jen’s panicking that Ben might get bored of married life very quickly,” an insider told Heatworld as per Marca Magazine.

“She feels immense pressure for this marriage to be successful and is doing everything she can to keep Ben happy and occupied.

“She’s trying to keep things fresh and exciting, and has even been trying to get him to join her punishing workouts and go to more events together so she can keep an eye on him,” the source added.

However, JLo hopes that it might just be just post-wedding blues as the lovebirds are trying to settle into regular life after a “fairy tale” wedding.

“Jen doesn’t want to smother Ben, but she knows it shouldn’t be her doing all the work,” the source further shared.

“Ben has some well-documented issues when it comes to partying and gambling, and she’s worried about him slipping back into his old ways.

“Jen knows that a piece of paper isn’t going to cure him overnight, but she is desperately hoping that they can make things work.

“She doesn’t want a divorce after only weeks of marriage - and she’s aware that’s what people are saying about them,” the source noted.