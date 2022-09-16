Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian sued for scamming people on Instagram

Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian are under fire for supporting an alleged illegitimate business.

The duo has been sued for $40 million by participants of a lottery, claiming the procedure to be a scam.

These participants were promised items including first-class tickets to Los Angeles and $100,000 reward.

The father-of-three is the main organiser of the scheme while Kim Kardashian promoted it on her Instagram.

The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking $20 million from each defendant.

Meanwhile, sources close to the company have revealed there have been legitimate winners from the scheme.