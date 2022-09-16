 
Friday September 16, 2022
Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian sued for 'scamming' people on Instagram

By Web Desk
September 16, 2022
Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian are under fire for supporting an alleged illegitimate business.

The duo has been sued for $40 million by participants of a lottery, claiming the procedure to be a scam.

These participants were promised items including first-class tickets to Los Angeles and $100,000 reward.

The father-of-three is the main organiser of the scheme while Kim Kardashian promoted it on her Instagram.

The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking $20 million from each defendant.

Meanwhile, sources close to the company have revealed there have been legitimate winners from the scheme.