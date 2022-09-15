Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli bid farwell to tennis ace Roger Federer on retirement 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reacts to the retirement news of the well-known tennis player Roger Federer.
Sharma, on her Instagram story, shared the video message Roger shared an hour ago announcing the news. The actress expressed her heartbreak and wrote: “Genius” followed by a broken heart emoji.
Meanwhile, Virat commented on Federer’s post, wrote: “The greatest of all time. King Roger.”
Many other celebrities, from sports personalities to Bollywood stars, bid farewell to the 20-time-grand-slam champion.
Roger Federer, taking it to the social media, posted a lengthy note, announcing the news. He also recorded a voice over of himself reading that note.
According to PinkVilla reports, Roger says that the Laver Cup happening in London next week will be the last professional match he will be playing.
