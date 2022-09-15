Jimmy Kimmel expresses regret over ruining Quinta Brunson’s Emmys moment

Jimmy Kimmel has recently apologised Qunita Brunson after facing backlash for his gag during her acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday.



According to Page Six, Brunson, who received an award for Abbott Elementary creator, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday where the comedian directly said sorry to Brunson for seemingly “stealing the spotlight”.

“I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this that was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny,” said the host.

He continued, “I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage, and then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment and maybe I did.”

“I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually,” asserted the 54-year-old.

Later, Kimmel turned to Brunson and added, “And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Meanwhile, Brunson thanked the host for his “apology” and added, “I was honestly in such a moment of having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy! I was up there happy, and I was wrapped up in the moment.”

Watch here:



