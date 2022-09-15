Film starring Zac Efron premiers at Toronto International Film Festival

Zac Efron stars as Chickie, a staunch supporter of the Vietnam War who spent his time lazing at his parents' house and drinking at the local bar, in director Peter Farrelly's "The Greatest Beer Run Ever," a follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Green Book" (2018).
The featuring stars Billy Murray and Russell Crowe, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday with screaming fans lining the streets.
Talking to Reuters, Zac Efron said, "I couldn't believe that this really happened. I remember repeatedly flipping back to the front cover at every twist and turn that was happening in the script and just rereading 'this is a true story.' I was shocked and mesmerized by this journey."
