Tahira Kashyap shares the sweetest birthday post for husband Ayushmann Khurrana

Tahira shares a post for Ayushmann; calls him the best human being

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kahyap pens a beautiful love note for him on his birthday, calls him her ‘personal sunshine’.

Tahira shared a sun kissed picture on her Instagram and wrote: “Soulmate. Always by your side Happy Birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamal insaan ho.”





Ayushman is celebrating his 38th birthday today (14th September). The Dream Girl actor also commented back on his wife’s post. He wrote: “You’re the best human.”

The actor was last seen in the film Anek which marked as his second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha. Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana did Article 15 with the renowned director.