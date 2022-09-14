Tahira Kashyap shares the sweetest birthday post for husband Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kahyap pens a beautiful love note for him on his birthday, calls him her ‘personal sunshine’.
Tahira shared a sun kissed picture on her Instagram and wrote: “Soulmate. Always by your side Happy Birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamal insaan ho.”
Ayushman is celebrating his 38th birthday today (14th September). The Dream Girl actor also commented back on his wife’s post. He wrote: “You’re the best human.”
The actor was last seen in the film Anek which marked as his second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha. Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana did Article 15 with the renowned director.
The speculation continues as to whether the diamond-encrusted ring Garner wore was a gift from her boyfriend Miller
Meghan Markle has come under fire for causing ‘havoc behind the scenes’ through her alleged PR stunts
Meghan Markle recreated her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth as she saw her coffin for the first time
She not only surprised the students with her appearance but also donated a whopping $100K to the school
Meghan Markle may move back to UK after getting ‘validating’ meeting with Brits during Queen’s funeral
Bigg Boss season 16 to premier on the 1st of October