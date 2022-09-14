Howard Stern becomes match maker for Pete Davidson, pairs him with Emily Ratajkowski

Howard Stern believes Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski would look good together following his split from Kim Kardashian.



During the Howard Stern Show, the radio host played match maker for the newly single comedian while gushing about his qualities that attracts women.

“Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the 68-year-old comedian said, “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski.”

“That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there,” he added.

Further exploring the options for the former Saturday Night Live star, Stern said that actor Margot Robbie would be a good match for him though she’s married.

He even pitched Drew Barrymore’s name as a potential match for Davidson but later realized that he’d be “too young” for the actor.

“This guy, he’s unbelievable with the ladies,” he gushed. “Listen, the dude’s a funny dude. He’s successful. He’s a good-looking guy, got a nice physique.”

Stern’s prediction about Ratajkowski would become reality as the model has previously gushed about the King of Staten Island star.

In a 2021 interview, she said, “He seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

Ratajkowski added that Davidson has a “super-great relationship with his mom,” has “great height” and that “obviously women find him very attractive.”