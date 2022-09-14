WATCH: PM Shahbaz listens to child recite Pakistan’s national anthem in Balochistan’s relief camp

PM Shahbaz listens to the student reciting national anthem in a school set up at a relief camp in Balochistan. — Screengrab/Twitter/@pmln_org

SOHBATPUR: During his visit to review the situation of relief and rehabilitation in Balochistan due to floods, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with children in a makeshift school set up at one of the relief camps in the province.

Among the schoolchildren comprised of girls and boys, one student stood up to recite Pakistan’s national anthem for which he was appreciated by PM Shahbaz.

PML-N’s Twitter account shared the video where the child can be heard reciting the anthem.

While the student struggled to remember the right words to the anthem, the prime minister encouraged him to keep going while helping him recite it correctly.

Once the student finished the anthem, the premier applauded him. He also asked everyone to laud the child to encourage him.

PM Shahbaz later spoke to other children as well in the school. He also listened to the problems faced by women residing across the relief camps in the area.

During his visit, the prime minister encouraged the children to focus on their education and assured them about the construction of schools which were damaged due to devastating flooding in the province.