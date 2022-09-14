King Charles promises ‘imminent update’ on Archie, Lilibet’s titles: ‘No royalty!’

A spokesperson close to King Charles has just offered some insight into the ‘imminent update’ royal fans can expect for Archie and Lilibet’s titles.

This statement on Archie and Lilibet’s titles has been brought to light by a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace.

The spokesperson began by saying that the website will update the children’s titles on the website “as and when we get information.”

“While the website was updated for the Waleses, clearly updating love on a website doesn't quite work so we've not quite done that but clearly he does love them.”

“We will be working through updating the website as and when we get information.”

Before concluding he further addressed the rumour of Archie and Lilibet becoming Prince and Princess, and explained, “At the moment, we're focused on the next 10 days and as and when we get information, we will update that website.”