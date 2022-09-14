Ali Fazal. Richa Chadha to hold one of the wedding events at India's oldest club

Richa Chadha hires four different designers to design her dresses for the events.

The most-admired couple of B-town; Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, are finally getting married. The venue for one of the wedding festivities have been revealed by the sources.

Richa and Ali have opted to hold one of their wedding events at New Delhi’s 110-year-old iconic venue. It is one of India’s oldest clubs, established in 1913. The Delhi Gym Khana Club is the most exclusive places in the National Capital of India.

According to PinkVilla, the club is also known as Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club. The name changed with the Independence of India in 1947 and transformed to Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The couple is getting married in October. Their wedding evets are going to begin from the 30th of September and will continue till October 7th. As per the sources, the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony will be held on October 1st.

Both the actors have planned on having two receptions; one on October 6th in Mumbai and the other one on October 7th.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha aim to wrap up their work commitments till September 24th in order to focus on their wedding festivities.

On the work front, the couple is looking forward to the release of the next Fukrey sequel.