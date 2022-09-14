Prince William’s intentions for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle questioned: Olive branch or PR?

Prince William’s invitation for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been called into question.

This possibility has been referenced by royal author Jane Moore, in her new piece for The Sun.

She began by saying, “Looked at one way, Prince William’s invitation for Harry and Meghan to join him and wife Catherine on a royal walkabout was a brotherly olive branch after a couple of years of fractious relations.”



“But forgive me if I remove the rose-tinted spectacles for a moment . . . it was also a PR masterstroke by our future king.”

“Think about it. To put it bluntly, Harry and Meghan have been outside the monarchal marquee and [expletive] in for some time now.”

“Meghan’s often inaccurate blatherings were one thing, but Harry was part of the trusted inner circle for nearly 35 years before he decamped to the US in a fit of pique.”

“He knows family secrets. And worse still, he has an ‘accurate and wholly truthful’ book of his life set to come out this autumn.”

“Couple this with Meghan’s recently launched podcast, planned chat show appearances, and a forthcoming Netflix documentary — all of which suck at the teat of royal status — and you couldn’t blame William if he’d decided to keep the Sussexes at arm’s length for the foreseeable future.”