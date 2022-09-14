Queen photographer talks about significant moments after '40 years' of career

Queen Elizabeth II photographer is talking about the last time he saw the monarch.
Royal photographer Arthur Edwards says he was extremely distrubed by the idea of not being able to take Her Majesty's photos again as he coffin arrived in London.
The Queen’s was accompanied by Princess Anne on a Royal Air Force C17 Globemaster plane from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt.
Describing the scene, Mr Edwards wrote in The Sun: "In that moment, it finally sank in this would be the last time, after 40 years, that I’d photograph the Queen leaving a plane.”
Her Majesty's flight landed at 7pm in west London. She was greeted by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
The speculation continues as to whether the diamond-encrusted ring Garner wore was a gift from her boyfriend Miller
Meghan Markle has come under fire for causing ‘havoc behind the scenes’ through her alleged PR stunts
Meghan Markle recreated her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth as she saw her coffin for the first time
She not only surprised the students with her appearance but also donated a whopping $100K to the school
Meghan Markle may move back to UK after getting ‘validating’ meeting with Brits during Queen’s funeral
Bigg Boss season 16 to premier on the 1st of October